ANF Pakistan seizes 2849.097 kg drugs in 21 operations; arrests 24

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 2849.097 kg narcotics valuing Rs 35.32 billion in international market, arrested 24 culprits including one foreigner and impounded three vehicles while conducting 21 counter-narcotics strikes.

According to ANF spokesman on Thursday, the seized drugs comprised 1700.1 kg Hashish, 1141.9 kg Heroin, 6.907 kg Methamphetamine/ Ice, 0.190 kg Opium & 2.250 liters liquor (wine).

The staff of ANF Balochistan, Hub Police Station intercepted a passenger vehicle and recovered two kg Heroin and 1.130 Kg Methamphetamine from Ali Shah resident of Dalbandin. In another case ANF Balochistan recovered 1102 Kg Heroin from mountainous area of Kisrab rainy nulla Girdi Jungle at Tehsil Dalbandin District Chaghi. In third operation, ANF Quetta recovered 1640 Kg Hashish from Killi Doulangi Tehsil Gulistan District Qilla Abdullah.

As per details, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation and recovered 190 grams opium, 300 grams hashish and 2.250 liters liquor. In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Sajjad Wazir r/o Kohat at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.270 kg Amphetamine which was concealed in cooking pots from his travelling bag. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused namely Fida Hussain r/o Swabi at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 950 grams Amphetamine which was concealed in his travelling bag. In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Rawalpindi arrested an accused Muhammad Umair r/o Charsadda at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1.602 kg Amphetamine which was concealed in instant Geyser. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing four cartons at APX International Courier and Cargo, Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi and recovered 3.600 Kg Heroin.

The staff of ANF Punjab arrested four accused namely Muhammad Farooq, Aqeel Sohail, Usman and Asad Ali r/o Narowal with recovery of 19 kg Heroin & 23 Kgs Hashish. The seizure was made at the area of Dawood Post near Border. In another operation, ANF Punjab arrested two accused namely Babar Ali r/o Kasur and Murtaza alias Mati r/o Bahawal Nagar with the recovery of nine Kg Heroin and nine Kg Hashish. The seizure was made near Pakistan India Border. The accused persons were trying to smuggle narcotics from Pakistan to India.

In third operation, ANF Punjab raided near Janbaz Hotel Arifwala road Tehsil & District Sahiwal and recovered 1.200 Kg Heroin & 1 Kg Hashish from personal possession of arrested two accused namely Noor Ahmed and Muhammad Saleem r/o Sahiwal. In fourth operation, ANF Punjab Faisalabad arrested Usman Ali r/o Sheikhupura at Faisalabad International Airport and recovered 1 kg Amphetamine.

ANF KP Peshawar staff intercepted a car during Naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 3.600 Kg Hashish. Two persons were arrested in this case namely Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Junaid r/o Muzafargarh. In another operation, ANF KPK arrested one accused namely Kaptan r/o Khyber and recovered four Kg Hashish. In third operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted a car and recovered 16.800 Kg Hashish from a sack which was placed beneath CNG cylinder of seized vehicle. One accused namely Shahid Khan r/o Khyber was arrested. In fourth operation, the staff of ANF Peshawar arrested Ihtesham Ul Haq r/o Mardan at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 955 grams Methamphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in sweet box. In fifth operation, ANF KP, Mansehra staff conducted an operation near Badra Chowk, Mansehra and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from Waseem Khan r/o Mansehra. In sixth operation, ANF Peshawar intercepted passenger van during naka near Motorway toll Plaza Peshawar and recovered 1.200 Kg Hashish from Aurangzeb r/o Khyber. In seventh operation, ANF KP, Kohat staff in collaboration with FC KP (S) Kurram Malatia, apprehended an accused namely Israfil r/o Khurram Tehsil & District near Zarah Mela, CP No.2 and recovered 1.700 Kg Hashish which was concealed in two speakers. In eighth operation, ANF Peshawar staff intercepted a passenger van during naka near Rashakai Motorway toll plaza Mardan and recovered 1.400 Kg Hashish which was concealed in his crutches (Beshakhi). Arrested accused namely Juma Gul r/o Afghanistan was travelling from Taxila.

ANF Sindh Karachi staff raided near Al-Asif Square, Sohrab Goth, Karachi and intercepted a motorcycle. The team recovered two Kg Heroin from personal possession of the arrested accused namely Hassan Khan r/o Karachi accordingly.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.