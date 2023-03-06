ANF participates in Sibi Mela-2023 to create anti-drug awareness

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has participated in annual Sibi Mela-2023 to create anti-drug mass awareness.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, the participation of Regional Directorate, ANF Balochistan in annual Sibi mela-2023 was for creating anti-drug mass awareness.

He informed that three-day annual historical and cultural Sibi Mela concluded on Feb 5, was celebrated with zeal and zest.

RD ANF Balochistan also participated in the event where people from different segments of society were present, he added.

An anti-drug Awareness stall was organised and banners were displayed for creating general awareness and projection of message of drug free Pakistan.

He informed that RD Comd Balochistan also attended the event. Anti-drug brochures were also distributed especially among the youth, he said.