UrduPoint.com

ANF Participates In Sibi Mela-2023 To Create Anti-drug Awareness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANF participates in Sibi Mela-2023 to create anti-drug awareness

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has participated in annual Sibi Mela-2023 to create anti-drug mass awareness.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, the participation of Regional Directorate, ANF Balochistan in annual Sibi mela-2023 was for creating anti-drug mass awareness.

He informed that three-day annual historical and cultural Sibi Mela concluded on Feb 5, was celebrated with zeal and zest.

RD ANF Balochistan also participated in the event where people from different segments of society were present, he added.

An anti-drug Awareness stall was organised and banners were displayed for creating general awareness and projection of message of drug free Pakistan.

He informed that RD Comd Balochistan also attended the event. Anti-drug brochures were also distributed especially among the youth, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Sibi Event From

Recent Stories

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps ..

Pakistan will continue to advocate specific steps to advance sustainable develop ..

13 minutes ago
 Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhanc ..

Alibaba Cloud, Dubai Holding collaborate to enhance customer service

28 minutes ago
 Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition ann ..

Winners of first Emirates Robotics Competition announced

28 minutes ago
 Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

Majid Al Futtaim announces 2022 financial results

28 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand ..

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of Bahrain Grand Prix of Formula 1

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mi ..

Abu Dhabi opens new wholesale farmers market at Mina Zayed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.