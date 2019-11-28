ANF, PBC launch awareness programme on FM-101

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in a joint collaboration has started one hour awareness programme at FM-101 titled "Zindagi Say Pyar" which will be aired daily from 03.00 pm to 04.00 pm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) in a joint collaboration has started one hour awareness programme at FM-101 titled "Zindagi Say Pyar" which will be aired daily from 03.00 pm to 04.00 pm .

The objective of the programme is to create awareness against the drugs among the new generation so that they can avoid this curse, said a press release issued here Thursday.

Anti Narcotics Force Chief of Staff Brig. Sheikh Muhammad Ali Haq, Deputy Director General, Ghulam Qadir Thebo, Director Muhammad Riaz Soomro, Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar and Controller Home Khalida Nuzhat participated in programme.

Speaking in the programme, ANF Chief of Staff Brig. Sheikh Muhammad Ali Haq thanked the Radio Pakistan and said drug addiction was badly affecting the society specially young generation and ANF was making all out efforts for eradicating the drugs.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Radio Pakistan Samina Waqar said that Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation was a state institution and this awareness programme would continue to achieve the ultimate goals.

She said this awareness programme was equally beneficial for all ages of people and also expressed her hope to on-air this programme from all channels of Radio Pakistan.

She said, every person should be the soldier of Anti Narcotics Force campaign which institution started for the eradication of drugs.

At the end of the programme, Director General Radio Pakistan presented a souvenir to the ANF guests and Anti Narcotics Force was also presented a shield to the Radio Pakistan's Director General Mohtarma Samina Waqar on the occasion.