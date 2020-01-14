UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Peshawar Arrests Drug Smuggler; Seizes 108 Kg Charas, 16 Kg Opium

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:54 PM

ANF Peshawar arrests drug smuggler; seizes 108 kg Charas, 16 kg Opium

The Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar on Tuesday, in an intelligence-based operation, seized 108 kilograms Charas and 16 kilograms Opium from two vehicles and arrested a drug smuggler

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar on Tuesday, in an intelligence-based operation, seized 108 kilograms Charas and 16 kilograms Opium from two vehicles and arrested a drug smuggler.

An ANF team carried out the operation near Pawaka Mosque, Tango Adda on Canal Road, and intercepted a car bearing registration number LE-11-4467 and recovered some 90 packets of Charas weighing 108 kg hidden in its trunk, besides arresting accused Farhad Khan son of Najeem Khan, resident of Pawaka village, Peshawar.

During initial investigation, the accused informed the ANF team about another car parked outside his house, from which 14 packets of Opium, weighing 16.8 kg, were recovered.

The confiscated narcotics was reported to be transported to Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Vehicles Road Car Mosque From

Recent Stories

Sidra guides PCB Dynamites to three-wicket win

14 minutes ago

Chinese Agriculture Commissioner visited UVAS

19 minutes ago

President Of Turkmenistan Participated To The Inte ..

32 minutes ago

PCB-BCB reach agreement on upcoming series

38 minutes ago

Fly Better with Emirates In 2020–Emiratesoffers ..

41 minutes ago

Smile on the faces of cricket lovers as Bangladesh ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.