ANF Peshawar arrests drug smuggler; seizes 108 kg Charas, 16 kg Opium

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Peshawar on Tuesday, in an intelligence-based operation, seized 108 kilograms Charas and 16 kilograms Opium from two vehicles and arrested a drug smuggler.

An ANF team carried out the operation near Pawaka Mosque, Tango Adda on Canal Road, and intercepted a car bearing registration number LE-11-4467 and recovered some 90 packets of Charas weighing 108 kg hidden in its trunk, besides arresting accused Farhad Khan son of Najeem Khan, resident of Pawaka village, Peshawar.

During initial investigation, the accused informed the ANF team about another car parked outside his house, from which 14 packets of Opium, weighing 16.8 kg, were recovered.

The confiscated narcotics was reported to be transported to Lahore.