ANF Peshawar Recovers 590 Gram Heroin At Bacha Khan Airport

Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:04 PM

ANF Peshawar recovers 590 gram heroin at Bacha Khan Airport

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar foiled bid to smuggle heroin from Bacha Khan International airport to Jeddha and arrested an accused while seizing 590 grams heroin

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar foiled bid to smuggle heroin from Bacha Khan International airport to Jeddha and arrested an accused while seizing 590 grams heroin.

According to official said here Thursday that ANF personnel apprehended Saif ur Rehman s/o Said Jameel resident of Landi Kotal district Khyber from Bacha Khan International Airport and recovered 590 grams heroin concealed tactfully concealed in his trolley bag.

The accused was about to board to Jeddah while the force arrested him. A case was registered under CNS Act and further investigation was in process.

Your Thoughts and Comments

