ANF plays vital role in eradicating narcotics: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) played an important role in getting rid of narcotics and drugs.

He stated this while meeting with Director General of ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, who called on him at Governor House.

The Governor said, 'We will have to collectively work against drug mafia to eradicate narcotics and drugs from the province.'He urged the parents for keeping a vigil on their children and their activities.