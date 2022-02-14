ANF plays vital role in prevention of drugs: Kaleem Imam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Secretary Narcotics Control Dr Syed Kaleem Imam Monday said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had a huge role to play in the prevention of drugs as ANF seized tons of drugs in the country and also cooperated internationally to curb the large-scale supply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Narcotics Control Dr Syed Kaleem Imam Monday said that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had a huge role to play in the prevention of drugs as ANF seized tons of drugs in the country and also cooperated internationally to curb the large-scale supply.

"Drugs is a big challenge for us which we all have to come together to eradicate," he said at a walk organized against drugs from the Deputy Commissioner's Office Thatta to Press Club Makli.

He said identify us where drugs were being sold so that action could be taken against the culprits. "Police as well as excise have an important role to play in this regard. We have to aware people about the dangers of drugs so that they can keep away from this menace as much as possible," he added.

Imam said we must help those who were suffering from this curse so that their lives could be saved.

"Let's vow that we will not allow the use of drugs in our areas. The Sindh government has done a very good job of setting up rehabilitation centers for drug addicts in different parts of the province," he said.

"We are working with 35 agencies in the country for drug prevention. Many people are caught and punished as they have made this curse a business. I thank all the participants including Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri and SSP Dr Muhammad Imran Khan for organizing the program."The walk was attended by Director Narcotics Control, ETO Thatta Muhammad Juman Memon, DHO Dr Muhammad Hanif Memon, Department of Health, education, Police, Social Welfare, Local Government, Information, Revenue Officers and teachers, students, lawyers, various NGOs, civil society and journalists.