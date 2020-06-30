ANF, PPS jointly launch commemorative postage stamp

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Pakistan Postal Services (PPS) has launched Commemorative Postage Stamp on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Pakistan Postal Services (PPS) has launched Commemorative Postage Stamp on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking.

An opening ceremony of the Postal Stamp was held here on Tuesday at ANF Headquarters. Director General ANF, Major General, Muhammad Arif Malik, HI(M), Special Secretary Communication, Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, DG Pakistan Postal Services, Muhammad Ikhlaq Rana and other senior officers of ANF were present on the occasion.

DG ANF appreciated efforts of Pakistan Postal Services saying the commemorative postage stamp would be a great source of spreading ANF message at national and international level.

He further said ANF is fully committed to eradicate drugs from the society.

Special Secretary Communication and DG Pakistan Postal Services also appreciated the Zero Tolerance Policy of ANF against drug barons irrespective of their rank and position.

They also praised the countless efforts of ANF and its dedication towards eradication of narcotics and making Pakistan a "Drug Free Country".

The Stamps have been issued after the approval of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and are available at post offices throughout the country.