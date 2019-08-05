ANF produces two foreigners accused in CNS court

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday produced the challan of two foreigner drug smugglers including a woman, before the Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court here in a case pertaining to smuggling and selling of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday produced the challan of two foreigner drug smugglers including a woman, before the Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court here in a case pertaining to smuggling and selling of narcotics.

The judge after listening to the argument, fixed the next date of hearing as August 19, whereas accused would be indicted on the day.

The court ordered for provision of copies of challan to accused and adjournedthe hearing.

Such accused including a woman were arrested from I-12 area of the capital by the ANF.