UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Produces Two Foreigners Accused In CNS Court

Sumaira FH 14 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

ANF produces two foreigners accused in CNS court

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday produced the challan of two foreigner drug smugglers including a woman, before the Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court here in a case pertaining to smuggling and selling of narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday produced the challan of two foreigner drug smugglers including a woman, before the Control of Narcotics Substance (CNS) court here in a case pertaining to smuggling and selling of narcotics.

The judge after listening to the argument, fixed the next date of hearing as August 19, whereas accused would be indicted on the day.

The court ordered for provision of copies of challan to accused and adjournedthe hearing.

Such accused including a woman were arrested from I-12 area of the capital by the ANF.

Related Topics

Hearing August Women From Court

Recent Stories

Japan provides 560 million Yen (5.2 million USD) t ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) orders for completion of oran ..

4 minutes ago

Kashmir issue: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

4 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

16 minutes ago

India's move of scraping Article 370 of its consti ..

12 seconds ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul continue flow in low flood

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.