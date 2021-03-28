UrduPoint.com
ANF Punjab Arrest Two Drug-smugglers

Sun 28th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

ANF Punjab arrest two drug-smugglers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab arrested two drug-smugglers and recovered high quality charas and opium worth thousands of rupees from them.

As per details, the ANF officials saw a suspected vehicle at Canal Road bus stop near The Mall road.

During checking of secret cavities of the vehicle, the officials recovered 12-kg charas and 4-kg opium. They arrested two accused, Ayaz Muhammad and Zareen Khan, of Sawat. A case has been registered against them and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

