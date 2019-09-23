ANF Punjab arrests five drug peddlers

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab arrested five drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 1.430-kg charas from their possession during crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab arrested five drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 1.430-kg charas from their possession during crackdown.

According to ANF spokesman, the force conducted raids in different areas of the city around educational institutions and arrested accused - Sajawal, Sultan, Shaheen Bibi, Ali Raza and Muhammad Ali.

The accused used to supply drugs in different educational institutions.