ANF Punjab Arrests Nigerian National, Recovers 2kg Cocaine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force Punjab has arrested Simon Chukwunwike, a Nigerian national and recovered about 2 kg of cocaine from his possession.

According to a spokesperson, a search operation was carried out at international arrival counter of Sialkot international airport and some 2kg cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian passenger named Simon Chukwunwike.

