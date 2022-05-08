UrduPoint.com

ANF Punjab Recovers Over 103 Kg Drugs In 12 Operations; Arrests 11 Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has seized 103.489 kg drugs while 11 persons including a woman were sent behind the bars while conducting 12 counter narcotics operations across the province.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 34.439 kg heroin, 43.85 kg hashish and 25.2 kg opium.

He informed that ANF North also recovered 100.931 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 10 persons involved in drug smuggling including 3 foreigners while seized 3 vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 10.303 kg heroin, 61.562 kg hashish, 25.2 kg opium, 2.806 kg amphetamine, 0.035 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 1.025 kg cocaine.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

