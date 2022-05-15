PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) Sunday raided the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and recovered Marijuana from a passenger named Arsala Khan, a resident of Waziristan.

According to a detail given by ANF spokesman, the ANF said that the accused had skillfully hidden 554 grams of hashish in a trolley bag.

The accused, he said, was on his way to Doha on PIA flight number PK-285.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started, added ANF spokesman.