ANF Rawalpindi Seizes 1440 Kg Drugs, Rounds Up Five Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:52 PM

ANF Rawalpindi seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounds up five drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force, Rawalpindi in its crackdown against drug peddlers and smugglers across the district rounded up five suspects and recovered 7 kg heroin, 4 kg Charas, 3 kg opium and 120 of 40 grams addictive pills from their possession during last seven days.

According to a spokesman, during a operation, ANF Rawalpindi Intercepted a Suzuki Bolan vehicle near Chungi No. 26 Islamabad, and recovered 3 kg of hashish that was concealed tactfully and apprehended Mohammad Illyas.

During second operation, ANF Rawalpindi held Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti at Tarkai Toll plaza on Jhelum road and recovered 1.1 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

During third operation, ANF Rawalpindi seized 2kg of hashish from a woman identified as Bass Bibi.

During fourth Operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested two women, Shamim and Bakhart Bibi from Mandra Toll plaza and seized 1.4kg of heroin.

During another operation, ANF Rawalpindi seized 1kg of opium and 4kg of hashish from a van and held Chinar Gul.

In a raid, ANF Rawalpindi near Chungi no. 26, Islamabad seized 2kg of Opium and apprehended Saeed Ahmed.

In another raid, ANF Rawalpindi stopped a motorcyclist namely Faqir Mohammad near Usmania restaurant on GT Road and seized 120 addictive pill from his possession.

