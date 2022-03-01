UrduPoint.com

ANF Recover 2,360kg Amount Of Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2022 | 07:33 PM

ANF recover 2,360kg amount of drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint operation with Frontier Corps and recovered 2,360kg amount of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and ANF Intelligence conducted a joint operation with Frontier Corps and recovered 2,360kg amount of drugs.

According to details, in return the drug dealers opened fire on ANF and FC officials during the raids. No casualties were reported in the shooting and further investigations were underway.

All recovered drugs were seized which included 1000kg opium, 1000 liters of anhydrate and 160 kg of hashish. The combined value of the drugs were approximately US$ 4,00,00,000.

The Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Director General Major Gen Ghulam Shabbir Narejocommended the authorities for the successful operation.

