ANF recover 565 kg hashish, arrested five drug peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 565 hashish and arrested five drug peddlers while conducting counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to a spokesperson, the ANF seized 546 kg of hashish from secret boxes in the floor of the truck near DI Khan York Toll Plaza and arrested one drug peddler.

In another operation in Mansehra, the force arrested a drug pusher and seized over 2 kg of hashish.

In the operation, the ANF recovered over 4 kg of hashish and arrested two drug peddlers near Etihad Town, Karachi.

The force seized over 2 kg of Hashish from a woman. She was going to Dubai from Islamabad International Airport on Flight No. ER 701.

The ANF while conducting operations near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, seized over 9 kg of hashish from a car and arrested a drug smuggler.

The force has recovered over 2 kg of hashish from the accused resident of Abbottabad while conducting an operation in the Islamabad F-8/1 area.

The cases have been registered under the Anti-Narcotics Act against all the arrested accused.