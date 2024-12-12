ANF Recover Over 101 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 110m
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force in its ongoing countrywide crackdown against drug smuggling arrested three accused and recovered 101.647 kilograms g of drugs worth over Rs 110 million on Thursday.
According to an ANF spokesman, a Force team arrested an accused near a hospital in Keamari, Karachi, with 500 grams heroin. The accused during the investigation confessed to selling drugs to students.
The ANF personnel, in another operation at the Karachi International Airport, recovered 9.
08 kg ice absorbed into the clothes of a Jeddah-bound passenger.
Likewise, an accused was held on the recovery of 3 kg heroin from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Chenab Toll Plaza, G T Road in Gujrat.
Meanwhile, 45 narcotic pills, 25 LSD stickers and 23 grams of suspicious material were recovered from a parcel coming from the Netherlands at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
Similarly, 64 kg heroin was recovered from an uninhabited place in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-encroachment drive kicks off in Nowshera Virkan1 minute ago
-
Year 2025: A pivotal moment for Kashmir – key stakeholders unite for global action1 minute ago
-
Landmark initiative launched to promote Kashmir cause in AJK universities1 minute ago
-
'Muhammad Ali Jinnah National Legal Debate Competition' held at USKT2 minutes ago
-
Any compromise on health tantamount to compromising national security, development: PM2 minutes ago
-
Romania seeks to further strengthen its ties with Pakistan: Envoy12 minutes ago
-
ICT admin intensifies anti-encroachment drive, 13 held12 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of general bus stand in South Waziristan Lower stressed12 minutes ago
-
Education board gives age relaxation for registration in grade-922 minutes ago
-
Rabab: oldest musical instrument included in UNESCO recognition of world heritage22 minutes ago
-
Sargodha team wins hockey championship31 minutes ago
-
Resource centers established at AJK's varieties to promote Kashmir cause32 minutes ago