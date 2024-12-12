ANF recover over 101 kg drugs worth Rs 110m

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force in its ongoing countrywide crackdown against drug smuggling arrested three accused and recovered 101.647 kilograms g of drugs worth over Rs 110 million on Thursday.

According to an ANF spokesman, a Force team arrested an accused near a hospital in Keamari, Karachi, with 500 grams heroin. The accused during the investigation confessed to selling drugs to students.

The ANF personnel, in another operation at the Karachi International Airport, recovered 9.

08 kg ice absorbed into the clothes of a Jeddah-bound passenger.

Likewise, an accused was held on the recovery of 3 kg heroin from the secret compartments of a vehicle near Chenab Toll Plaza, G T Road in Gujrat.

Meanwhile, 45 narcotic pills, 25 LSD stickers and 23 grams of suspicious material were recovered from a parcel coming from the Netherlands at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, 64 kg heroin was recovered from an uninhabited place in Qila Saifullah district of Balochistan.