ANF recovered 41kg heroin, arrested couple

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here Saturday, working on a tip-off, recovered 41kg heroin from a car and arrested a man with his wife for smuggling the contraband

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here Saturday, working on a tip-off, recovered 41kg heroin from a car and arrested a man with his wife for smuggling the contraband.

The ANF said that action was taken near Chamkani area on the outskirts of Peshawar where 41kg heroin was recovered from a Honda Car bearing number LEC, 6027. Two accused named Irfan Javed son of Javed Iqbal, resident of Lahore and Humaira Iram, wife of Irfan Javed were taken into custody.

The drug smugglers were also carrying their minor children with them to deceive the law enforcers. The packets filled with heroin were expertly concealed in the trunk of the car.

The ANF said it was a big attempt of heroin smuggling that was frustrated by using modern techniques. The seized heroin, attempted to be smuggled to Punjab, valued hundreds of thousands of rupees in the local market.

The arrested couple was shifted to ANF police station for further interrogation.