ANF Recovers 10 Kg Drugs In Five Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 10 kg drugs and arrested two accused including a woman.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, 60 grams of weed was recovered from two parcels confiscated from a courier office in Rawalpindi.

Both the parcels were booked from the UK for Azad Kashmir.

In another operation, Ice drug was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at a courier office in Gulbarg, Lahore.

1550 grams of Ice drug was concealed in sheets, bags and other items.

A woman resident of Lahore and a Nigerian national who booked the parcel were arrested.

In the fourth operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered from a parcel booked for Karachi at Lahore Airport.

In the fifth operation, 8320 grams of hashish concealed for smuggling were recovered from Zakha Khel area of Khyber.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

