ANF Recovers 100 Kg Drugs; Arrests Two

Published February 16, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in four operations managed to recover 100 kg of drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that ANF conducted a raid near Islamabad, G.T. Road Sangjani Toll Plaza and recovered 15.6 kg charras and 8.4 kg opium from secret cavities of a pick-up vehicle. ANF also rounded up an accused resident of Nowshera during the operation.

In another operation at Karachi International Airport, ANF recovered 868 grams of heroin from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger going on flight no G-9540.

Heroin was tactfully concealed in the laptop and trolley bag of the accused.

In the third operation, ANF acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near Quetta-Zhob Highway in the Kuchlak area and seized 50 kg of heroin which was concealed in an abandoned house.

In the fourth operation, ANF and FC managed to recover 25 kg charras from the Pak-Afghan Border area in Khyber.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

