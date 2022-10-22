ANF recovers 101 heroin filled capsules, over one kg Ice; arrests two

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday managed to recover 101 heroin-filled capsules and over one kg Ice drug from the possession of two passengers going to Sharjah and Bahrain.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 101 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger going to Sharjah.

In another operation, ANF recovered 1010 grams Ice drug from trolley bag of a female passenger going to Bahrain at Sialkot International Airport.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.