ANF recovers 1025 grams cocaine from passenger at Islamabad Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in its operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport recovered 99 capsules containing 1025 grams cocaine.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence foiled a bid to smuggle cocaine to Islamabad and recovered 1025 grams cocaine from two foreign passengers including a female reached at Islamabad International Airport through flight no WY-347 via Muscat.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress.