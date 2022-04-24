UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 10.6 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Three

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday recovered over 10.6 kg narcotics and arrested three accused besides impounding two vehicles.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi and ANF Intelligence intercepted two vehicles near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered 9.6 kg charras from two Suzuki Mehran cars.

ANF also arrested two accused namely Suleman and Naseeb ur Rehman residents of Peshawar.

In another operation, conducted at Pacha Khan International Airport, ANF Peshawar and ANF Intelligence recovered 133 capsules containing 1.064 kg heroin.

The spokesman informed that ANF Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from Peshawar to Bahrain and recovered 1.064 kg heroin from a passenger namely Nadeem Khan resident of Peshawar going to Bahrain through flight no GF-787.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in progress.

