ANF Recovers 107 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 11:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 107 kg drugs and arrested seven accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that in an operation near Sohawa, ANF recovered 26.4 kg hashish and 12 kg opium from a vehicle. Two accused residents of Taxila were arrested during the operation.

In another operation in Kahana Lahore area, six kg charras was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Okara.

In third operation, 4.8 kg hashish was recovered from a local resident arrested from Hayatabad Peshawar area.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation, 6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Ring Road Peshawar.

An accused resident of Charsadda was rounded up during the operation.

In two different operations, 18 kg hashish concealed for smuggling was recovered in Khyber.

In seventh operation, 5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused including a woman resident of Karachi netted at Super Highway Jamshoro bus stop.

He informed that in eighth operation, 29 Kg hashish concealed in Miani forest near National Highway Hyderabad was recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

