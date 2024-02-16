ANF Recovers 108 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover 108 kg of drugs and arrested six accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.
He informed that in an operation, 920 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of the Muscat-bound passengers including a woman, arrested at Multan Airport.
34 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK at courier office in Rawalpindi while 101 kg hashish was recovered near Rughni Road Chaman.
In fourth operation, 5 kg weed was recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near Karachi Railway Station.
1 kg opium and 590 grams heroin were recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested from Model Town, Bahawalpur.
Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
