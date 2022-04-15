ANF recovers 1080 liters Ketamine

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Karachi and ANF Intelligence while conducting a raid managed to recover 1080 liters Ketamine.

According to ANF headquarters spokesman, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle 1080 liters Ketamine from Karachi to Dubai.

ANF conducted a raid at Karachi Port and managed to recover 1080 liters Ketamine which was packed in 2180 Aloe vera water spray bottles from a container being sent to Dubai.

The container was booked by a Karachi based company namely 'Sirena World' and being sent to 'Bold Star General Company', Dubai.

The spokesman informed that a case has been registered while further investigation is in progress. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, he added.