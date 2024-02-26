Open Menu

ANF Recovers 109 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 109 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 1 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Qatar at Islamabad Airport.

663 grams and 352 grams Ice were recovered from the possession of two passengers traveling to Qatar on two different flights from Lahore Airport.

592 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger while 84 kg opium was recovered near M-2 Motorway Lahore.

15 kg heroin was recovered near Swabi Interchange.

1.7 kg heroin and 130 grams Ice were recovered from an accused arrested in Orangi Town Karachi.

2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused netted in Tando Thoro area in Hyderabad while 1 kg Ice and 952 grams opium were recovered from two suspects rounded up on Sukkur Road.

1 kg hashish was recovered from Scheme-3 Chaklala in Rawalpindi and two accused were arrested.

1 kg hashish was recovered from two accused netted in Jhelum.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

