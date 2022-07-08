ANF recovers 1095 grams cocaine at Isl Intl Airport; arrests an accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) acting on a tip-off conducted an operation on Friday at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1095 grams cocaine from the possession of a passenger.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Shafiq, resident of Karachi who came at Islamabad International Airport from Doha through flight no QR-632, was arrested and 1095 grams cocaine concealed tactfully in ladies purses was recovered from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.