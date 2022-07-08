ANF Recovers 1095 Grams Cocaine At Isl Intl Airport; Arrests An Accused
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) acting on a tip-off conducted an operation on Friday at Islamabad International Airport and recovered 1095 grams cocaine from the possession of a passenger.
According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a passenger namely Shafiq, resident of Karachi who came at Islamabad International Airport from Doha through flight no QR-632, was arrested and 1095 grams cocaine concealed tactfully in ladies purses was recovered from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.