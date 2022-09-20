ANF recovers 110 hashish-filled capsules

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday recovered 110 hashish-filled capsules hidden in the accused's stomach at Islamabad International Airport.

According to the ANF spokesperson, the accused is a resident of Khyber Agency and was on his way to Bahrain from Islamabad.

While in another operation, the force, has recovered heroin of 1.840 kilograms from a parcel booked for Canada at a courier office in Karachi.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.