ANF Recovers 113 Kg Drugs In Five Operations; Arrests Four

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ANF recovers 113 kg drugs in five operations; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country recovered 113 kg of drugs and arrested four accused including a woman, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in three operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, ANF recovered drugs and arrested four accused including a woman.

In an operation, two Thailand-bound passengers, husband, and wife, going on flight number TG-346 were arrested and ANF recovered 46 heroin-filled capsules from their possession.

In another operation, a Doha-bound passenger, a resident of Bhakkar, going on flight number QR-621 was netted with 40 Ice-filled capsules.

The third Doha-bound passenger, a resident of Lahore going on flight number QR-620 was rounded up on recovery of 675 grams cocaine.

In the fourth operation conducted in Nalaint, an area of Gwadar, 100 kg charras concealed in bushes to smuggle abroad were recovered.

The spokesman informed that in the fifth operation conducted in Jarobi Zakakhail, an area of Khyber, 12 kg charras was seized.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

