ANF Recovers 1142 Grams Heroin
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:36 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) North in an operation on Tuesday recovered 1142 grams heroin worth Rs 500,000 concealed in ladies purses.
According to an ANF spokesman, a team of the force conducted a raid in Attock and recovered 1142 grams heroin that was being smuggled abroad through a private courier company.
The ladies purses were booked by Umar Khan.
The spokesman informed that 20 packets were packed tactfully to smuggle heroin.
A case has been registered against the accused at ANF police station while further investigation is underway.