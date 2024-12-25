Open Menu

ANF Recovers 115 Kg Drugs; Arrests Six Drug Dealers

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ANF recovers 115 kg drugs; arrests six drug dealers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country arrested six drug dealers and recovered over 115 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that two different operations were conducted near Red Sun Capital Square B- 17 in Islamabad and ANF recovered 14.4 kg opium, 70.8 kg hashish and 12 kg ice hidden in two vehicles while two suspects were arrested.

12 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Kala Shah Kaku Interchange Lahore and a suspect was arrested during the operation.

In fourth operation, 10 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Karachi.

6 kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of the suspect rounded up near a bus stop in Islamabad.

302 grams ice was recovered from a suspect held near Srinagar Highway Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Srinagar From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

15 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

16 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

30 minutes ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

38 minutes ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

43 minutes ago
YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

48 minutes ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

1 hour ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

1 hour ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2024

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan