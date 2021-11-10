UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 115.6 Kg Drugs In Two Operations; Arrests Five

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday recovered 115.6 kg drugs in two operations and arrested five accused including a woman

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Intelligence and ANF North Region conducted an operation near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad and recovered 69.850 kg charras, 39.350 kg opium, 3.150 kg heroin and 250 grams Ice from two vehicles, Suzuki Cultus and Toyota Corolla and arrested four drug smugglers including three men and a woman.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar conducted an intelligence based operation and arrested an accused, namely Ghairat son of Muhammad Roos resident of Afzal Plaza, Charghano Chowki, Peshawar, permanent resident of Nangarhar Afghanistan.

During the operation, ANF recovered 3 kg Ice from the possession of the arrested accused.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused at respective ANF Police Stations while further investigations are underway.

