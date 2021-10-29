UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 1.187 Kg Cocaine From Nigerian National At BKIAP

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Peshawar on Friday conducted an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP) and arrested a Nigerian national at arrival Hall BKIAP and recovered 1.187 kg of cocaine from his possession which was concealed in 76 capsules

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, the value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs 10 million. The accused arrived at Peshawar Airport on Flight No. QR-600.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation in underway.

