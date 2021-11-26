ANF recovers 11.95kg heroin at BKIAP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Peshawar on Friday recovered 11.950 kilogram heroin from an assignment at Bacha Khan International Airport (BKIAP).

Spokesman ANF said a suspected consignment of surgical equipment, booked for USA via UK was searched by the force and 11.950 kg heroin was recovered from it.

A case has been registered and further investigation was in progress, the Spokesman ANF said.