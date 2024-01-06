Open Menu

ANF Recovers 12 Kg Drugs In Five Operations; Arrests Two Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2024 | 07:23 PM

ANF recovers 12 kg drugs in five operations; arrests two accused

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 12 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday

He informed that 150 grams weed was recovered from two parcels sent from the UK at the courier office in Rawalpindi.

510 grams Ice and 90 grams heroin were recovered from two different parcels sent from Jinnah Airport to Bahrain and Australia.

In an operation, 9 kg Ice drug and 2.4 kg hashish were recovered from the possession of two suspects netted near Lahore railway station.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while investigations are under process.

