ANF recovers 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in two different operations recovered 12 kg heroin, 133.2 kg charras and 4.8 kg opium.

According to an ANF spokesman, ANF Rawalpindi conducted an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, on Tuesday and recovered 12 kg heroin from a vehicle.

The recovered heroin was concealed in secret cavities in a Toyota Corolla car.

The ANF also arrested two accused namely Waheed Khan resident of Jamrood and Habib ur Rehman.

A case has been registered under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigation is underway.

The spokesman further informed that ANF Intelligence and ANF Multan in a joint operation conducted near Muzaffargarh Bypass, recovered 138 kg drugs including 133.2 kg charras and 4.8 kg opium, concealed in secret cavities of a truck. Two tractors loaded in the truck were also impounded.

Two accused namely Shoaib resident of Loralai and Khaiuddin were sent behind the bars while further investigation has been started.