UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 1.2 Kg Ice At Bacha Khan Intl Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

ANF recovers 1.2 kg Ice at Bacha Khan Intl Airport

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 1.2 kg Ice and arrested an accused at Bacha Khan International Airport

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 1.2 kg Ice and arrested an accused at Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered 1.2 kg Ice, tactfully concealed in his trolly bag and arrested Sadam Khan resident of Khyber Agency.

He informed that the accused was travelling from Peshawar to Bahrain through flight No. GF-785.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Agency Progress Bahrain From Airport

Recent Stories

Unlucky curve 13 leaves overnight luge leader Geis ..

Unlucky curve 13 leaves overnight luge leader Geisenberger restless

3 minutes ago
 Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages ..

Overmars quits Ajax over 'inappropriate' messages to female colleagues

3 minutes ago
 Dr Fehmida condoles Yahya Butt's demise

Dr Fehmida condoles Yahya Butt's demise

3 minutes ago
 IGP directs police high-ups for adopting result-or ..

IGP directs police high-ups for adopting result-oriented policing for eliminatin ..

3 minutes ago
 UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border

3 minutes ago
 Paul Gauguin's 'Mata Mua' returns to Madrid

Paul Gauguin's 'Mata Mua' returns to Madrid

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>