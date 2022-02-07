ANF recovers 1.2 kg Ice at Bacha Khan Intl Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday recovered 1.2 kg Ice and arrested an accused at Bacha Khan International Airport.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF recovered 1.2 kg Ice, tactfully concealed in his trolly bag and arrested Sadam Khan resident of Khyber Agency.

He informed that the accused was travelling from Peshawar to Bahrain through flight No. GF-785.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is in progress.