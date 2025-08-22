ANF recovers 12 kg of drugs worth Rs 1.2 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), conducting 3 operations across the country, recovered as many as 12 kilograms of drugs worth more than Rs 1.2 million and arrested 3 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Friday.

He informed that 10 kg of hashish was recovered from 2 accused near Sohrab Goth Bus Terminal, Karachi.

In another operation, 2 kg of ice was recovered from the possession of an accused near the Kot Abdul Malik Motorway Interchange.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act, and further investigations are underway.