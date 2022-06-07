ANF recovers 120 kg narcotics, held two smugger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday recovered 120 kilograms of narcotics in two separate actions against anti social elements.

The ANF spokesperson said that, a team of ANF officials responding on a tip off stopped two suspected vehicles at Shoba Bazar and seized 108 kilogram hashish and 12 kilogram opium.

The police arrested smuggler drivers Zaheer Hussain Shah resident of Islamabad and Saeed Afsar resident of Attock districts.