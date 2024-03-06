Open Menu

ANF Recovers 122 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations; Arrests 12 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in 11 operations; arrests 12 accused

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 122 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 36 kg opium was recovered near Ring Road Peshawar and 22 kg methadone was recovered from Liberty Chowk Lahore area while an accused was also arrested during the operation.

18 kg hashish was recovered from Torkham Road Khyber and in fourth operation, 12 kg hashish and 7 kg opium were recovered near Faisalabad road. An accused was also netted.

10 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Balochistan.

7 kg hashish, 100 grams heroin and 50 grams Ice drug were recovered from a drug smuggler nabbed near Qasimabad in Hyderabad.

The spokesman informed that 3.6 kg hashish was recovered near Labor Colony Peshawar and three suspects were arrested.

ANF Lahore recovered 2 kg hashish from a parcel sent to Karachi at Cargo Office Lahore.

2 kg Ice was seized from a courier office in Lahore and two suspects were rounded up.

1.4 kg hashish, three 30 bore pistols with 7 magazines and 15 rounds were recovered from an accused arrested in Gilgit.

In 11th operation, 900 grams hashish was recovered from two accused rounded up in Dina, Jhelum.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

