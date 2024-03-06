ANF Recovers 122 Kg Drugs In 11 Operations; Arrests 12 Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2024 | 01:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 11 operations across the country managed to recover 122 kg drugs and arrested 12 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 36 kg opium was recovered near Ring Road Peshawar and 22 kg methadone was recovered from Liberty Chowk Lahore area while an accused was also arrested during the operation.
18 kg hashish was recovered from Torkham Road Khyber and in fourth operation, 12 kg hashish and 7 kg opium were recovered near Faisalabad road. An accused was also netted.
10 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Balochistan.
7 kg hashish, 100 grams heroin and 50 grams Ice drug were recovered from a drug smuggler nabbed near Qasimabad in Hyderabad.
The spokesman informed that 3.6 kg hashish was recovered near Labor Colony Peshawar and three suspects were arrested.
ANF Lahore recovered 2 kg hashish from a parcel sent to Karachi at Cargo Office Lahore.
2 kg Ice was seized from a courier office in Lahore and two suspects were rounded up.
1.4 kg hashish, three 30 bore pistols with 7 magazines and 15 rounds were recovered from an accused arrested in Gilgit.
In 11th operation, 900 grams hashish was recovered from two accused rounded up in Dina, Jhelum.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Kings, Gladiators to take on each other at 2pm today
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?
Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC
US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024
Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000
Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group
Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban
326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister
Meta says looking into global Facebook, Instagram outage
Federal Shariat court takes legal action against deforestation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three brick-kilns sealed2 minutes ago
-
Eight power pilferers booked2 minutes ago
-
Various cultural organizations finalize preparations to mark Int’l Women Day12 minutes ago
-
14 arrested, kites recovered12 minutes ago
-
Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed requests opening the border with Afghanistan, Iran for trade12 minutes ago
-
Drugs, non-custom paid items seized in DG Khan12 minutes ago
-
Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?36 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui urges PTI to stop blame game, focus on public issues42 minutes ago
-
FIA takes action against illegal currency business42 minutes ago
-
Govt resolved to promote local languages, cultures of all regions: PM52 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in most districts in KP52 minutes ago
-
Comedian Amanullah Khan remembered on death anniversary1 hour ago