ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in 7 operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 122 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 190 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Hyderabad.

100 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Turbat in Balochistan.

16.8 kg hashish was recovered concealed in a rickshaw near a park on Ring Road Peshawar and a suspect was arrested during the operation.

1.2 kg hashish and 2.2 kg ice were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near a petrol pump on Okara Road Kasur.

In 5th operation, 980 grams ice was recovered from a suspect held on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In 6th operation, 610 grams ice was recovered from the possession of a suspect netted near Shah Pul Multan.

150 grams opium was recovered from the possession of a drug peddler nabbed near Burhan Toll Plaza Attock.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.