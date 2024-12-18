ANF Recovers 122 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 122 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that 190 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Hyderabad.
100 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Turbat in Balochistan.
16.8 kg hashish was recovered concealed in a rickshaw near a park on Ring Road Peshawar and a suspect was arrested during the operation.
1.2 kg hashish and 2.2 kg ice were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near a petrol pump on Okara Road Kasur.
In 5th operation, 980 grams ice was recovered from a suspect held on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.
In 6th operation, 610 grams ice was recovered from the possession of a suspect netted near Shah Pul Multan.
150 grams opium was recovered from the possession of a drug peddler nabbed near Burhan Toll Plaza Attock.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
