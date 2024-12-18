Open Menu

ANF Recovers 122 Kg Drugs In 7 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in 7 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 7 operations across the country managed to recover over 122 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested 5 suspects, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that 190 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a parcel sent from Peshawar at a courier office in Hyderabad.

100 kg hashish was recovered from a deserted area of Turbat in Balochistan.

16.8 kg hashish was recovered concealed in a rickshaw near a park on Ring Road Peshawar and a suspect was arrested during the operation.

1.2 kg hashish and 2.2 kg ice were recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near a petrol pump on Okara Road Kasur.

In 5th operation, 980 grams ice was recovered from a suspect held on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In 6th operation, 610 grams ice was recovered from the possession of a suspect netted near Shah Pul Multan.

150 grams opium was recovered from the possession of a drug peddler nabbed near Burhan Toll Plaza Attock.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Multan Peshawar Petrol Balochistan Drugs Road Hyderabad Kasur Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Turbat Attock Women From Million

Recent Stories

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

15 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

30 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

34 minutes ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

3 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

11 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

11 hours ago
 Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality receives three new internationa ..

Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates

11 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassado ..

UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan