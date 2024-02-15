ANF recovers 122 kg drugs in nine operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 122 kg of drugs and arrested two accused including a woman, said an ANF spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 2 kg of Ice was recovered from a Bahrain-bound passenger netted at Lahore Airport.

660 grams of weed was recovered from two parcels sent from Thailand and the UK at a Rawalpindi Courier Office while 99 kg of hashish was recovered from the Pasni Road Turbat area.

1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

800 grams of Ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Mirpur Khas from a courier office in Karkhano Market Peshawar.

17 kg hashish was recovered from the Zakhakhel Khyber area in two different operations and 1 kg hashish was recovered from Dera Ismail Khan.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.