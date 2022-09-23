UrduPoint.com

ANF Recovers 124 Narcotics Filled Capsules At Isl Int'l Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Friday recovered 124 narcotics-filled capsules from the possession of an accused.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation, ANF recovered 114 charras-filled capsules, weighing 734 grams and 10 Ice-filled capsules weighing 69 grams from the possession of passenger, going to Abu Dhabi.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

