Open Menu

ANF Recovers 125 Kg Drugs In 13 Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM

ANF recovers 125 kg drugs in 13 operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to recover 125 kg drugs and arrested 18 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that 109 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Lahore Airport.

700 grams of Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport.

241 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of 4 passengers going to Sharjah at Peshawar Airport.

4 kg opium, 7.5 kg heroin, 33.6 kg hashish, and 1 kg Ice were recovered from two accused rounded up from G.T Road Gujrat.

2 kg opium, 16 kg hashish, and 1 kg suspicious material were recovered from the Dalbandin Chagai area while 13.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near Khana Bridge Islamabad.

11 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted on National Highway Hyderabad.

8.4 kg of hashish was recovered from Dara Adamkhel.

7.2 kg of hashish was recovered near Express Highway Islamabad and an accused was also arrested.

1 kg opium and 5 kg hashish were recovered from a drug smuggler arrested near Qasim Chowk, Hyderabad.

In the 11th operation, 4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from Attock and two accused were rounded up.

3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman netted near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad and in the 13th operation 3 kg hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near Jamshoro Toll Plaza.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Drugs Sharjah Road Hyderabad Gujrat Doha Jamshoro Chagai Attock Dalbandin Women From Airport

Recent Stories

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

16 minutes ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

35 minutes ago
 I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

12 hours ago
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

12 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

12 hours ago
 Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon

12 hours ago
 Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train ..

Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings

12 hours ago
 SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' ..

SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case

12 hours ago
 PM desires constitution of a committee to control ..

PM desires constitution of a committee to control prices of daily commodities

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan