ANF Recovers 125 Kg Drugs In 13 Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 12:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 13 operations across the country managed to recover 125 kg drugs and arrested 18 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that 109 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Sharjah at Lahore Airport.
700 grams of Ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha at Multan Airport.
241 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of 4 passengers going to Sharjah at Peshawar Airport.
4 kg opium, 7.5 kg heroin, 33.6 kg hashish, and 1 kg Ice were recovered from two accused rounded up from G.T Road Gujrat.
2 kg opium, 16 kg hashish, and 1 kg suspicious material were recovered from the Dalbandin Chagai area while 13.2 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near Khana Bridge Islamabad.
11 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects netted on National Highway Hyderabad.
8.4 kg of hashish was recovered from Dara Adamkhel.
7.2 kg of hashish was recovered near Express Highway Islamabad and an accused was also arrested.
1 kg opium and 5 kg hashish were recovered from a drug smuggler arrested near Qasim Chowk, Hyderabad.
In the 11th operation, 4.8 kg of hashish was recovered from Attock and two accused were rounded up.
3.6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman netted near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad and in the 13th operation 3 kg hashish was recovered from an accused nabbed near Jamshoro Toll Plaza.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
