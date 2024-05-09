Open Menu

ANF Recovers 125 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations; Arrests 16

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ANF recovers 125 kg drugs in nine operations; arrests 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country managed to recover 125 kg drugs and arrested 16 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 1.2 kg heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for the UK at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

In two operations in Hayatabad Peshawar, 6 kg hashish, 1.4 kg heroin, 43,000 ecstasy tablets, 63,000 other intoxicated tablets, and weapons were recovered from the possession of three suspects including Afghan nationals.

In two operations near Turki Toll Plaza Jhelum, 208 bottles of liquor and 1.2 kg of hashish were recovered from four suspects.

628 grams of opium, 168 grams of heroin, 14.4 kg of hashish and 350 grams Ice were recovered from four suspects in two operations near No. 26 Chongi, Islamabad. 2 kg of heroin was recovered from two accused netted in Kasur. One kg Ice was recovered from two suspects arrested in Multan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

