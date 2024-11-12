Open Menu

ANF Recovers 127 Kg Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 127 kg drugs worth more than Rs 120 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that over 6.4 kg ice was recovered from the bag of a Bahrain-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

Over 10.4 kg heroin was Airport from a parcel booked for the UK at a cargo office located at Islamabad International and an accused was also arrested.

65 grams drugs were recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger at Sialkot International Airport.

The recovered drugs included 52 grams opium, 2 grams heroin, 7 grams hashish and 4 grams ice.

1.7 kg ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at the courier office in Peshawar.

58 kg heroin concealed for smuggling was recovered near Lakpas in Mustang.

In sixth operation, 50 kg hashish hidden near Kuchlak Bypass Quetta was recovered.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

