ANF Recovers 128 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 12:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover more than 128 kg drugs and arrested five accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 40 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar Airport.
63 kg hashish was recovered from Zakhakhel Khyber area and 58.8 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up near National Highway Hyderabad.
In fourth operation, 4.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested from Noor Shah Road Sahiwal.
1.2 kg hashish was recovered from the accused netted near G.T Road Suhawa Jhelum.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
KCEU’s chief Ali Raza Syed condemns fake cases against Kashmiri leaders in IIO ..
Police arrest traders, civilian for trading, using police lights for private veh ..
Ahsan accuses PTI of seeking NRO for founder from US, IMF
Sarfraz terms lack of good governance, climate change and terrorism big challeng ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Boy electrocuted catching kite14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner calls for strict action against profiteers during Ramzan1 hour ago
-
16-year-old boy crushed to death by speeding Car in Shahkot1 hour ago
-
Relief supplies dispatched to rain, landslide affected areas: DG PDMA1 hour ago
-
Kidnapped children recovered2 hours ago
-
FIA gives clean chit to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan11 hours ago
-
Two killed, five injured in road accident13 hours ago
-
Police recover infant stolen from hospital, sold to couple13 hours ago
-
CM condoles demise of singer Amjad Pervaiz13 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif delivers balance speech: Tarar14 hours ago
-
Iranian President congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM14 hours ago
-
PPWD introduces IT-based initiatives14 hours ago