ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover 129 kg drugs worth Rs 700 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 14.5 kg ice was recovered from a parcel sent to Indonesia from a courier office at Karachi Airport.

105 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Hyderabad bus stop and three accused were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, 8.4 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects rounded up near a park in Rawalpindi.

In fourth operation, 700 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested in Gadap Town Karachi area.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.